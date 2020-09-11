1/1
Joe David Keith Sr.
1960 - 2020
Joe David Keith, Sr.

Lumberton - Joe David Keith, Sr., 59, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church with services immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Slade Cemetery.

Mr. Keith was a member of Grace Covenant Church. He was a Superintendent at Hanco General Contractors. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying bass fishing, coon hunting, and squirrel hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Mary Lee Keith.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Keith of Lumberton; one son, Joe David Keith, Jr. of Lumberton; one daughter, Shellie Switzer of Gulfport; one step-daughter, Laci Anderson (Connor) of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Allison Stafford, Thomas Stafford, and Elizabeth Anderson; four siblings, Neva "Nene" Bounds (Joe) of Purvis, Leland Keith (Brenda) of Lumberton, Connie Carver of Poplarville, and Greg Keith of Lumberton; and numerous nieces and nephews.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
