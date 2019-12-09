|
|
Joe Mack Clearman
Sumrall - Joe Mack Clearman of Sumrall, MS, passed away on December 8, 2019, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins, MS. Born December 23, 1946, he was 72 years old at the time of his passing. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Bellevue Baptist Church with interment in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery to follow.
He was a lifelong resident of Sumrall and a long time member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS. He was a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi. After graduation, he served his Country in the US Army during the Viet Nam War. After his time of service, he had a lifelong career in sales. He is preceded in death by his parents, B. L. and Sidney Clearman.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Carter Clearman of Sumrall; two sons Kevin Clearman (Selena) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Casey Clearman (Melissa) of Fleming Island, FL; his brother John Clearman of Sumrall; his sister Nancy Hickman (William) of Hattiesburg, his grandchildren Joseph Clearman and Sydney Clearman of Hattiesburg, and Amelia Clearman, Anderson Clearman, and Curtis Clearman all of Fleming Island, FL, and two nephews Taylor Hickman and Clifton Hickman, both of Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019