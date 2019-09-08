|
|
Mr. Joe Pittman
Beaumont - Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Leaf River Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont for Mr. John David "Joe" Pittman, age 65, who passed from this life on September 4, 2019 at his residence. Bro. Danny Collins and Bro. Jessie Ladner will officiate with burial to follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Odom, Kenneth Freeman, Mitchell Lott, Trevor Roberts, Dee Breland, John Sheffield and Jared Pittman as alternate.
Mr. Pittman worked as a Gravel Pit Foreman for many years and also at Hood Industries. He attended Leaf River Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Peggy Pittman; one sister and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Gail Pittman of Beaumont; son, Jeffery Glen Pittman of Beaumont; sisters, Betty Carol Loftin of Sumrall, Brenda Deakle of Beaumont and Trudie Westmoreland of Beaumont.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Leaf River Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 8, 2019