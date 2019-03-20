|
John Allen Frair
Ravenna - John Allen Frair of Ravenna passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born September 1, 1940 in Bonham to Don Edwin Frair and Juanita Loreta Donaldson Frair.
John began his career as a United Press International photographer state manager in Austin and New Orleans. He later became a Newsfilm photographer for KTRK -TV, Houston, TX, an Assistant Professor of Journalism at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS, Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication, Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, KS, Publisher/Editor for the Bonham Daily Favorite, Ladonia News, and Honey Grove Signal, and an Instructor in the Department of Journalism, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond OK.
He had a great love of photography and for news journalism, which allowed him to photograph and cover many historic events including the Kennedy Assassination and Warren Commission report, New Orleans Mafia, Civil Rights Movement, President Lyndon Johnson Secret Service and family, University of Texas Tower Shooting and Hurricane Camile. He also covered NASA Space Shots while living in Houston. He published a Photography Textbook, Effective Photography, while working at the University of Southern Mississippi. He organized and led college photography students on European adventures/studies for over 20 years, resulting in a vast collection of photographs that were exhibited at the Creative Arts Center in Bonham, Tx. He was also a pioneer leader for Forensic Science Photography while working in Mississippi. He provided briefs for the Pictorial History of Fannin County book. He returned to his home town after retirement and then relocated to Ravenna to help care for his beloved sister. He enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. He visited her daily in the nursing home to reminisce and recall their younger days. He will be greatly missed by his family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Don Edwin Frair & Juanita Donaldson Frair.
Surviving are his two daughters, Tammy Hartsock of Vermont and Terri Novinger of South Carolina; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Donnita Frair Goode; nieces and nephews, Carla Stanley, Chris Rattan, Blake Goode and Chad Goode, and numerous cousins
It was John's wish to be cremated, with no formal services held. Cremation arrangements under the care and direction of Wise Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Creative Arts Center of Bonham, 200 W 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418 or the Fannin County Historical Commission, 1 N Center St. Bonham, TX 75418
