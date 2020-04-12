|
Dr. John Doyle Morgan
Falling Waters, WV - Dr. John Doyle Morgan (84) of Falling Waters, WV went to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 7, 2020. "John D", as he was known to many, passed away at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV following complications from a chronic illness. He was born on February 20, 1936 in Lux, Mississippi, the son of Doyle and Mary Morgan.
John D is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sharon Lee Morgan, of Falling Waters, WV; sons Jim (Chanley) Morgan, Tommy Morgan and Bill (Michelle) Morgan; daughters Michelle Sprecher and Lindsay (Jason) Keller; grandchildren Margaret Ann (Brandon) Macloud, Sydney Shepherd, Clayton Morgan, Quentin (Michelle) Rudy, Audrey Morgan, Mallorie Rudy, and Jarrett Keller; great-grandchildren Sawyer Rudy and Rhett Rudy; and numerous other relatives.
John D was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Doyle Morgan; half-brother Russell Martin; brothers Kenneth, Bruce, and Bobby Morgan; and other relatives.
John D graduated from Sumrall High School and Millsaps College, where he received a B.A. degree in Chemistry and was the Valedictorian of his class. To help pay for his education he held jobs including selling shoes in New Orleans and being a masseuse at the YMCA in Jackson, MS. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Washington University in St. Louis and became board certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease. John D served our great country as a pediatrician for the U.S. Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. While there, he earned his Private Pilot Certificate. He later used his piloting skills when he transported those in need of special transportation, served on the airport board, and gave flying lessons to others (a true sign of his bravery!).
John D selflessly served thousands of patients during private medical practices in Alabama (Tallassee) and Mississippi (Jackson and McComb). He retired from the Veterans' Administration after serving over 22 years at the V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. After "retirement," he continued working until 2018 as a physician for the corrections department in the West Virginia/Maryland area.
John D will be remembered for his wit, kindness, intelligence, and work ethic. He was serious, philosophical, analytical and thoughtful but loved to laugh, even at silly movies like "Airplane", which he ironically called "high class humor." He loved computers and photography, using his skills to prepare church newsletters and directories. He was especially kind and giving to his nephew Wiley Ray who depended upon his computer to communicate. Rumor has it that he found out a patient's family had never been to Disney World and so he paid their way. He was very devoted to his church, St.Catherine Eastern Orthodox Church.
John D was deeply in love with his wife Sharon. The two loved to travel together and their favorite destination was Prague. John D had no cooking skills whatsoever; perhaps an angel will have the time and patience to teach him how to scramble an egg!
The family will have a private graveside service. Memorial services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Catherine Eastern Orthodox Church, 433 Liberty Street, Hagerstown, MD.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020