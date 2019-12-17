|
|
John Edward Barber Sr.
Hattiesburg - John Edward Barber, Sr., 87, of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 12, 2019, at his home. He was born May 3, 1932, to Antone Barros and Mary Barber Baptiste in Boston, MA.
John is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Fredrick Barber; son-in-law, Ivory Kindred, Sr.; five brothers and two sisters. He is survived his wife, Mary Ola Barber; four children: John (Mary Ann) Barber, Jr., Denise Kindred, Michael Barber and Gwendolyn Barber; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home at 11am-1pm with a service to follow at 1:00 in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019