John H. Schlautman
John H. Schlautman, 91, peacefully entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Lamar Health and Rehabilitation, Lumberton. Mr. Schlautman was born September 10, 1928 in Lumberton, Mississippi to Ben Schlautman and Josephine Hilmus Schlautman. He was a highly respected building contractor in south Mississippi and was responsible for building several saw mills in the Mississippi and Louisiana area. He was an avid fisherman. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Rayborn Schlautman; two sons, Ira Lee Schlautman, John Miller Schlautman; five sisters, and three brothers. Family members include two children, Sandra Schlautman, Joe Schlautman; one sister, Marie Morris; six grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 379 W Seneca Rd, Lumberton on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until services, Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019