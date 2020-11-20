1/
John Henry Bolin
2020 - 2020

John Henry Bolin

Moselle - John Henry Bolin, 54, passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with his family surrounding him. Surviving family members include Kim Bolin (spouse), step-son, Colby McKissack (Stephanie) with his grand children Kaylee, Peyton, Carter and Mia; along with Bob and Wanda Tyner, Moselle, parents of his wife, Sharon Jordan, his mother of Moselle, siblings: Rex Bolin (Brenda), Melissa Bolin Thompson (Sam), Becky Bolin Jefcoat, Terry Bolin (Shetoqua), Chris Jordan (Dawn), Samantha Nelson (Robert) and Joe Bolin.

Preceded in death by his father, Roger Bolin, grandparents Arnold and Audrey Anderson and Henry and Artie Bolin of Lamar Co. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews and was loved by all.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
