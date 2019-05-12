|
|
John James MacNevin
Hattiesburg - John James MacNevin, 71, of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 3, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born on July 25, 1947, to Henry and Electra MacNevin in Fitchberg, MA.
John is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Marcus MacNevin, Kellie MacNevin, and Tracy McCardle; six grandchildren: Kenzington MacNevin, Karragan MacNevin, Kaitlyn Odom, Keegan Odom, Kaden Barefoot, and Tanner McCardle.
There will be no services scheduled at this time.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 12, 2019