Mr. John LeeMoselle - Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church of Ellisville for Mr. John Lee, age 34, of Moselle who passed from this life on August 3, 2020 at his residence. Bro. Henry Freeman and Bro. Cliff Lazenby will officiate the service with burial to follow in Union Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Daughdrill, David Bullard, Stephen Lee, John Abadie, Jonathon McCain, Joel Lee and Paul Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Lee, Stewart Lee, Anthony Lee and Ramsay Prine.Mr. Lee enjoyed watching football, especially the Saints, spending time playing with his two nephews and niece, loved going to church and being outdoors. He graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School, class of 2005. He never met a stranger and made friends very easily. He was a great son, husband, brother, uncle and grandson who adored his grandma.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jesse Lee; uncle, Andy Lee and grandparents, Don and Helen Stilwell.He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Lee of Moselle; parents, Mike and Donna Lee of Brooklyn, MS; brothers, Stephen (Jessica) Lee and Paul Lee both of Brooklyn, MS and Joel (Aubrey) Lee of Biloxi; grandmother, Ethal Janice Lee of Biloxi; nephews, Connor and Ethan Lee both of Brooklyn, MS; father and mother-in-law, John and Debbie Abadie of Moselle; niece, Layla Brook Godwin of Moselle; sister-in-law, Laken Abadie of Moselle and four aunts, four uncles and numerous cousins.Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church.Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.