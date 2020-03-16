|
John O. "J.O." Lee
Petal, MS - John O. Lee was born in the Leeville community on June 3, 1933 to Otis and Claudia Lee. He was the baby of the family and the only son. He enjoyed playing sports as a kid and grew to be an avid outdoorsman who hunted and fished his entire adult life.
J.O. met the love of his life during his school years at Petal, Norma Nell Evans, and they married in 1951. J.O. and Norma were blessed with 4 children-Norma Kay, who was stillborn at birth, followed by Margaret, Blaine, and Mark. J.O. was a dedicated father, and he instilled the importance of faith in his children from a young age. He was a lifelong member of Leeville Missionary Baptist Church.
J.O. was a U.S Navy veteran and was employed as a machine operator at Inland Container in Hattiesburg for 33 years prior to his retirement.
J.O. was a sports lover and was a supporter of the Petal Panthers as well as the USM Golden Eagles. In his younger years, J.O. enjoyed attending USM football and basketball games with his wife and was a member of the Eagle Club. Later, he listened to the Golden Eagles on his radio each time they played.
J.O. was beloved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Claudia Lee; his sisters, Geraldine Schwandt and Bette Schrader; one daughter, Norma Kay Lee; and his wife of 64 years, Norma Nell Evans Lee.
He is survived by his three children, Margaret Nicholson (Stacy) of Meridian; Blaine Lee (Robin) of Petal; and Mark Lee (Marianne) of Petal; special family members Debra Lee and Vicki Stockstill, both of Petal; coffee-drinking buddies Joey Draughn and Dave Lockett; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family is especially thankful to the loving staff of Bedford Care Center of Petal.
Graveside services were held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Leeville Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020