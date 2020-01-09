|
John Paul Hornsby
Poplarville, MS - John Paul Hornsby, 71, of Poplarville, Mississippi entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Hornsby was born January 15, 1948 in Lumberton to Benny and Hilda Bounds Hornsby. He was retired from Cooper Power Systems in Lumberton and was previously employed with Movie Star, Incorporated. He was of the Baptist faith.
His parents precede him in death. Family members include his wife of 43 years, Cynthia Abbott Hornsby; one brother, Ben (June) Hornsby; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Carnes Landmark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be at White Funeral Home, Poplarville from 10:00 am until 11:00 AM. White Funeral Home, Poplarville (601) 795-4982.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020