Johnny D. Ford
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Johnny D. Ford, 91, of Hattiesburg, MS.
He died Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home.
Interment will be in Bellevue Cemetery with Military Rites performed by the Post 3036.
Mr. Ford was a Veteran of the US Army and retired from American Sand and Gravel as a Dredge Boat Operator. He was also a member of Bellevue Baptist Church we he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willette Ford; a daughter, Faye Bass; two brothers, Hubert and Leo Ford; one sister, Anna Laura Legg and his parents Jessie and Hoyt Ford.
He is survived by two daughters, Marie Brandt (John) of Richmond, TX and Dianne Griffin (Mike) of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Yvonne Extine of Petal, MS; seven grandchildren, Kevin Brandt, Jason Brandt, Eric Bass, Shane Bass, Jessica Davenport, Hannah Ollison, and Michael Bril and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020