Jordan Dana Clark
Hattiesburg - Jordan Dana Clark was born on September 11, 1997. She gained her wings on March 9, 2019 at University Medical Center. A gathering of friends will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Jordan is survived by her father John Derek Clark; step-mother Jackie D. Clark; her mother, Veronica Powell; three sisters, Jennifer Clark Forsmark, Casey Clark Johnson and Delah T. Johnsey; one uncle, Lonny David Nelson; three aunts, Stacy Rose Nelson, Terri Marino and Doris Wade and their families as well as many loved friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 15, 2019