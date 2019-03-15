Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Dana Clark


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jordan Dana Clark Obituary
Jordan Dana Clark

Hattiesburg - Jordan Dana Clark was born on September 11, 1997. She gained her wings on March 9, 2019 at University Medical Center. A gathering of friends will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Jordan is survived by her father John Derek Clark; step-mother Jackie D. Clark; her mother, Veronica Powell; three sisters, Jennifer Clark Forsmark, Casey Clark Johnson and Delah T. Johnsey; one uncle, Lonny David Nelson; three aunts, Stacy Rose Nelson, Terri Marino and Doris Wade and their families as well as many loved friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now