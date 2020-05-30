Joseph K. Maykut
1942 - 2020
Joseph K. Maykut

Hattiesburg - Memorial services for Mr. Joseph K. Maykut, age 77, of Hattiesburg, formerly of Chalmette, will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hattiesburg chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Don Hooper officiating.

Mr. Maykut faithfully served his country in the U. S. Navy before beginning a career with Mobil Oil that spand over 30 years. His joyful nature, love for life and family, and devotion to his Lord are characteristics that will forever be remembered about Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph K. and Enola Maykut.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Brenda Maykut of Hattiesburg; his sons, Michael Maykut of Liberty, Kent (Donna) Maykut of Madisonville and Brian (Melissa) Maykut of Hattiesburg; his sisters, Barbara Menzato and Martha Maykut both of Poplarville; and his five greatest joys, his grandchildren, Ashley, Mason, Blake, Justin, and Hollie.

Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.








Published in Hattiesburg American from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
JUN
4
Service
02:00 PM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
