Services
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
(601) 731-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Anderson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Anderson Obituary
Joseph L. Anderson

Hattiesburg - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Columbia for Joseph LaVelle Anderson, 59, of Hattiesburg, who passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Rev Vicki Loflin Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Columbia.

Joey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved spending time with friends and family, and he adored his Grandson, Corbin. Joey worked a number of years in the real estate industry and later as an off shore rig clerk.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Gary Anderson. Survivors include his Wife of 35 years, Patty Anderson, of Hattiesburg; his Mother, Fay Anderson, of Columbia; one Son, Wesley Anderson (Courtney), one Grandchild, Corbin Anderson, all of Hattiesburg; two Brothers, Clay Anderson, Richard Anderson; and Sister, Julie Cooper (Chuck), all of Columbia.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -