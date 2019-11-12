|
|
Joseph L. Anderson
Hattiesburg - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Columbia for Joseph LaVelle Anderson, 59, of Hattiesburg, who passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Rev Vicki Loflin Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Columbia.
Joey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved spending time with friends and family, and he adored his Grandson, Corbin. Joey worked a number of years in the real estate industry and later as an off shore rig clerk.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Gary Anderson. Survivors include his Wife of 35 years, Patty Anderson, of Hattiesburg; his Mother, Fay Anderson, of Columbia; one Son, Wesley Anderson (Courtney), one Grandchild, Corbin Anderson, all of Hattiesburg; two Brothers, Clay Anderson, Richard Anderson; and Sister, Julie Cooper (Chuck), all of Columbia.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019