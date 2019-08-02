Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Jody" Lee


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Jody" Lee Obituary
Joseph "Jody" Lee

Richton - Joseph "Jody" Lee 80, of Richton, (formerly of Petal), passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with inurnment in Oaklawn Cemetery to follow.

Jody was a member of the Diamondhead United Methodist Church and retired from St. Francis Medical Center of Monroe, LA as a nuclear radiology technician. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also loved to grill and square dance. For twenty-four years, he hosted a food booth at the Washington Parrish Fair in Franklinton, LA. Jody served his Country by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vardaman and Elizabeth Lee.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Florence Lee of Richton; a daughter, Jeanna Lee of Ft. Worth, TX; a son, Charles K. Lee of Richton; a brother, Thomas Kyle (Philip Sobutka) Lee of Henderson, NV; five grandsons, Brannon DeLaughter, T. J. DiPlacido, Sean Slater, Casey Lee, Tanner Lee; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Jody will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.