|
|
Joseph "Jody" Lee
Richton - Joseph "Jody" Lee 80, of Richton, (formerly of Petal), passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with inurnment in Oaklawn Cemetery to follow.
Jody was a member of the Diamondhead United Methodist Church and retired from St. Francis Medical Center of Monroe, LA as a nuclear radiology technician. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also loved to grill and square dance. For twenty-four years, he hosted a food booth at the Washington Parrish Fair in Franklinton, LA. Jody served his Country by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vardaman and Elizabeth Lee.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Florence Lee of Richton; a daughter, Jeanna Lee of Ft. Worth, TX; a son, Charles K. Lee of Richton; a brother, Thomas Kyle (Philip Sobutka) Lee of Henderson, NV; five grandsons, Brannon DeLaughter, T. J. DiPlacido, Sean Slater, Casey Lee, Tanner Lee; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Jody will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 2, 2019