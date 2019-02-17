Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Beaumont Cemetery
Joshua Melvin Norwood Breland


Beaumont - Joshua Melvin Norwood Breland, age 34. He was born January 8, 1985 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Grady Melvin Breland and Linda Marie Breland.

Joshua is survived by his mother, Linda Breland of Beaumont; his twin sister, Jessica Marie Anderson and her husband, Nathan, of St. Louis, MO; two brothers, Braxton Shawn Breland and his wife, Carrie, of Petal and Bradford Scott Byrd of Richton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Melvin Breland.

Joshua has two nieces, Anniston Saleen and Gradielyn Marie. He also has four nephews, Andrew Travys, Cody Braxton, Hunter Clay, and Jon Fisher.

Graveside services will be held at Beaumont Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Pallbearers will be Malcom Lott, Dustin Lott, Bradford Byrd, Braxton Breland, Nathan Anderson, and Travys Walley.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 17, 2019
