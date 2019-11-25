|
Joyce Clark
Fairhope, AL - Mrs. Joyce Clark of Fairhope, AL (formerly of Sumrall), passed away at her residence on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 89.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Clark, her son Mike Clark and daughter Sandra Quarles. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Tom) Stroud of Alpharetta, GA and Cecile (Tom) Godfrey of Fairhope, AL and by her sons, Don (Becky) and Ronnie, both of Sumrall. Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who knew her as "Mudder".
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2:00 - 4:00 at the residence of her son, Ronnie, at 450 Seminary-Sumrall Road in Sumrall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019