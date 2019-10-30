|
|
Joyce "Lyn" Dominick Stabler-Tippett
Hattiesburg, MS - Stabler-Tippett, Joycelyn "Lyn" Dominick, (65) born April 11, 1954 in Greenville, Alabama, the daughter of Lemuel Clay Stabler, Jr. and Gloria Moore Stabler, died October 28, 2019 of cancer-related complications in Hattiesburg, MS (Oak Grove). Lyn was raised in Troy and Dothan, AL, graduating from Houston Academy in 1972. She earned a BA in Psychology from Troy State College, and an MA in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at the University of Alabama Birmingham. Lyn then worked in Human Resources for Martin Marietta at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
Lyn married Marco Joseph Giardino in Bay Saint Louis, MS in 1984. In addition to bringing a son and daughter into the world, she became a loving stepmother to his son by a prior marriage. She earned a PhD in International Development from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2002, and then co-founded the non-profit Mississippi Technology Alliance, serving as Vice President of Policy and Analysis. Following divorce, Lyn then moved to Pass Christian, Mississippi, becoming more involved with Christ Episcopal Church in Bay Saint Louis; but the destruction of her home by Hurricane Katrina caused her to move to Madison, and then Ridgeland, MS.
Lyn married Robert Thomas Tippett in 2006. With her expressed goal being to serve God as an Episcopal priest, she entered discernment at Saint Columb's Episcopal Church in Ridgeland and Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison. Lyn enrolled the University of the South's School of Theology (Sewanee, TN) in 2010, and was ordained a deacon (May 2013), then priest (December 2013), and placed at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Columbia, MS. In 2016, Lyn accepted the call to serve as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy, NC. It was there that Lyn was diagnosed with terminal cancer, forcing her into medical disability retirement. In July 2018, she moved to Hattiesburg, MS to be close to her daughter, Andrea Giardino Nettles, and welcome the birth of her second grandchild.
Lyn is survived by Robert Tippett, her loving husband of thirteen years, her two brothers: Lemuel Clay "Chip" Stabler III and his wife Ruthanne Breedlove Stabler (of Ponte Verdra Beach, FL) and Richard Moore Stabler and his wife Beverly Jones Stabler (of Montgomery, AL), and her three children: Michael Joseph Giardino (stepson) and his wife Rachel Holladay (formerly of New Orleans, now of Zurich, Switzerland), Luca Gerard Giardino and his wife Kelly Guntner Giardino (of Marietta, GA), and Andrea "Annie" Elizabeth Nettles (neé Giardino) and her husband Jordan Paul Nettles (of Purvis, MS). Lyn is survived by her husband Robert's son, Simon Rael Tippett and his wife Irisha Soboleva-Tippett, and Robert's daughter Lydia Paige Tippett.
Lyn is survived by six grandchildren (Eli and Briggs Nettles, Alex and Andrew Tippett, Alex Giardino, and Madelyn Giardino), three nephews (Penn Stabler, Greg Stabler, and Michael Stabler) and a niece (Lauren Stabler McClinton), as well as their spouses (Diana Huffman Stabler, Caroline Logue Stabler, and Mark Clifton McClinton) that have brought into Lyn's life two grandnephews (Finn Stabler and Damian Stabler) and two grandnieces (Caroline McClinton and Annie McClinton). Ex-husband Marco Giardino (formerly of Bay Saint Louis, MS and Rome, Italy) preceded Lyn in death in March 2018.
A memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 3600 W Arlington Loop, Hattiesburg, at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 4, 2019, with Bishop Brian Seage the officiant and The Reverend Dr. Susan Bear offering the sermon. Visitation will be at noon, with a reception to be held following the service at the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lyn's name should be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019