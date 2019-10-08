|
|
Joyce McCarthy Craig
Petal - Joyce McCarthy Craig, 86, of Petal, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. Services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Craig was a member of Petal Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Hattiesburg High School as the Valedictorian in 1950. She attended Mississippi Southern College from 1950 - 1954. In 1957 she began her teaching career, first at West Ward Elementary School in Gulfport, then she taught at Hawkins Junior High School in Hattiesburg and later at Hattiesburg High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Glenn Craig, Sr.
She is survived by one daughter, Charlotte Thurkill (Tom); three sons, Roy Glenn Craig, Jr. (Cindy), Steven Lawrence Craig (Dara), and Richard Leslie Craig (Valerie); 11 grandchildren, Christin Behers, Richard Behers (Becky), Denise Molino (Antonio), Traci Evans (Jonathan), Kevin Craig (Haruna), Scott Craig, Jennifer Chisholm (Roy), Angela Adams (Chris), Alexandra Craig, Gabrielle Craig, and Blake Craig; 13 great grandchildren; and one brother, Lamar Cranford.
Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019