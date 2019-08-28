Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dixie Baptist Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dixie Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dixie Baptist Church
Joyce Sandifer Obituary
Hattiesburg - Joyce K. Sandifer, 84, of Hattiesburg, passed away on August 25, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. She was born on January 8, 1935, to Clifton and Edith Kinabrew in Liberty, MS. Joyce graduated from Liberty High School, South Eastern College and USM with a Degree in Education.

Joyce married Wally Sandifer on June 3, 1958, in Liberty, MS. She was a school teacher from 1960 - 1991, where she retired from Petal High School in Home Economics and Family Living. Joyce was an active member of Dixie Baptist Church where she taught Senior Ladies Sunday School.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers: Clifton (Shiela) Kinabrew, Clyde Kinabrew and Bobby Kinabrew. She is survived by three children: Sybil (Danny) Walters, Pete (Sharon) Sandifer and Dennis (Cindy) Sandifer; four brothers: Milton (Carolyn) Kinabrew, Kent (Christa) Kinabrew, Vernon (Jan) Kinabrew and Donnie (Lelia) Kinabrew; five grandchildren: Clifton (Brooke) Sandifer, Amanda (Devon) Gibson, Ashley (Michael) Vines, Hannah (Briar) McMahon and Riley Stephens; ten great grandchildren: Kaleigh Jordon, Nataleigh Sandifer, Kade Jordon, Michael Nobles, Ezra Vines, Titus Vines, Kyriana Gibson, Mattie McMahon, Edie McMahon and Sadie McMahon; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Dixie Baptist Church 5-8:00pm. An additional visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 10-11:00am at Dixie Baptist Church with the service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 28, 2019
