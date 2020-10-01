Joyce Spell SmithHattiesburg, MS - Joyce Spell Smith, born on January 4, 1924, in Port Gibson, MS, to Wayne and Marion Spell. She passed away on September 29, 2020, at 96 years of age. She grew up in Georgetown, MS, and graduated from Blue Mountain College. She married Houston Allen Smith Jr., on May 26, 1946.She taught piano lessons and was a member of the glee club in Marks, MS. She was a member of the Junior Auxiliary and the Garden Club of Hattiesburg. Joyce was an Adult Women's Sunday School teacher for 42 years at Main Street Baptist Church.After her husband passed away in 1970, she continued to operate their oil and gas business successfully while raising 5 children. She enjoyed bridge and working in her yard. She loved her friends and her family dearly. She leaves behind a legacy of great love and memories.She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Marion Spell; her husband Houston Allen Smith Jr.; brother Wayne Spell Jr; son Houston Allen Smith III; grandson Jacob Smith, and son-in-law Charlie Ford.She is survived by son David and wife Bert Smith; daughter Susie Ford; son Larry Smith; daughter Marty Ott and Greg White; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel.Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.