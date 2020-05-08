|
Juanice Smith Peden
(July 3, 1933-
May 6, 2020)
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 for Mrs. Mary Juanice Peden, age 86, of Leakesville. Mrs. Peden passed away on May 6, 2020 at Sparrow Hill Nursing Center in Lucedale. Dr. Victor Chatham will officiate the service.
Mrs. Peden was preceded in death by her husbands, Orville Smith, Homer Peden; parents, Manson and Gary Ballinger; brother, Billy Joe Ballinger; sister, Norma Ballinger Hurt. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Brenda) Smith of Leakesville, Heidle Joe Smith of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Bo Smith, Carter Smith, Alaina Smith Garick, Collins Smith, Megan Smith; great-grandchildren, Nathan Garick, Cole Smith, Shelton Smith and Hayes Smith.
Mrs. Peden was a member of Parkway United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg and a member of P.E.O.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leakesville United Methodist Church, 1806 Paulding Road, Leakesville, MS 39451.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 8 to May 10, 2020