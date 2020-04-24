|
Juanita Grantham
Hattiesburg - Juanita Grantham, 87, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted living.
Mrs. Grantham was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was a Registered Nurse at Forrest General Hospital for 44 years before retiring in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Grantham.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam (Bill) Norris of Lumberton, Kim Griffith of Livingston, AL and Danya (Sam) Hogue of Hattiesburg; six grandchildren, Jennifer Norris Walker, Will Norris, Daniel Norris, Lisa Norris Davis, Megan Hogue and Grant Hogue; and 13 great grandchildren.
Due to the current state and local mandates regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic, the services for Mrs. Grantham will be private.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020