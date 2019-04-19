Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Keys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Keys


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Keys Obituary
Juanita Keys

Seminary - Juanita Keys, 88, of Seminary, MS passed away on April 16, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1930, to Mack and Ophie Keys in Seminary, MS.

Juanita is preceeded in death by her parents, one daughter; Wanda Ballard, ten siblings: W.T. Keys, Teresa Cooley, J.T. Keys, Joe Charles Kays, C.W. Keys, Lorine Thompson, Rose Alice, and Marie Keys. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Smith(Percy); four siblings: Irene Taylor, Carrie Washington, Pauline Moore, Mack Thomas Keys, five grandchildren: Clarence Keys, Rodrick Keys, Shane Smith, Joseph Keys, Ricky Ballard, seven great grandchildren: Tatianna Keys, Rhianna Keys, Shane Smith Jr., Octavius Cooley, Riley Morgan, Caleb Keys, Caston Smith, Jermanii Keys, Ziya Smith, and Simora Manaway.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00 am at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1:00 pm in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Booth Cemetery in Seminary, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now