|
|
Juanita Keys
Seminary - Juanita Keys, 88, of Seminary, MS passed away on April 16, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1930, to Mack and Ophie Keys in Seminary, MS.
Juanita is preceeded in death by her parents, one daughter; Wanda Ballard, ten siblings: W.T. Keys, Teresa Cooley, J.T. Keys, Joe Charles Kays, C.W. Keys, Lorine Thompson, Rose Alice, and Marie Keys. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Smith(Percy); four siblings: Irene Taylor, Carrie Washington, Pauline Moore, Mack Thomas Keys, five grandchildren: Clarence Keys, Rodrick Keys, Shane Smith, Joseph Keys, Ricky Ballard, seven great grandchildren: Tatianna Keys, Rhianna Keys, Shane Smith Jr., Octavius Cooley, Riley Morgan, Caleb Keys, Caston Smith, Jermanii Keys, Ziya Smith, and Simora Manaway.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00 am at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1:00 pm in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Booth Cemetery in Seminary, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019