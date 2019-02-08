|
Juanita Myers Cross
Petal, MS - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday at Vision Baptist Church for Juanita Myers Cross, 84, of Petal, MS.
She died Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Mrs. Cross retired from Petal School Systems in the food service department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cross and son, Rob Cross.
She is survived by one daughter, Jemi Cross Ferrell of Petal; one son, Bill Cross of Purvis, MS; two grandsons, Casey Cross and J.C. Cross.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 8, 2019