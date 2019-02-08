Services
Vision Baptist Church
1056 Morriston Rd
Petal, MS 39465
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Vision Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Myers Cross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Myers Cross Obituary
Juanita Myers Cross

Petal, MS - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday at Vision Baptist Church for Juanita Myers Cross, 84, of Petal, MS.

She died Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Mrs. Cross retired from Petal School Systems in the food service department.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cross and son, Rob Cross.

She is survived by one daughter, Jemi Cross Ferrell of Petal; one son, Bill Cross of Purvis, MS; two grandsons, Casey Cross and J.C. Cross.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.