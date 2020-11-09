Mrs. Juanita SmithSeminary - Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Eminence Cemetery of Seminary for Mrs. Juanita Smith, age 91, of Seminary who passed from this life on November 9, 2020 at her residence. Bro. Rodney Smith will officiate the service with burial to follow.Mrs. Smith was born on June 15, 1929 to Jasper N. and Charity Mitchell Leggett. She was a member of Eminence Methodist Church of Seminary. She worked as a seamstress for many years with Reliance Company and as a librarian at Hattiesburg High School for several years. She was an avid gardener.She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold W. Smith of Seminary; sons, Richard (Sharon) Smith of Ocean Springs and Stephen L. (Ruth) Smith of Franklin, TN; grandsons, Brett Smith of Covington, LA, Stephen Jackson Smith and Joseph Mitchell Smith both of Franklin, TN and sister, Virdee Freeman of Petal.Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.