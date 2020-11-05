1/1
Judy Lee Etta Taylor Hill
1942 - 2020
Judy Lee Etta Taylor Hill

Wiggins - Mrs. Judy Lee Etta Taylor Hill, 77, of Wiggins, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on November 3, 2020 at Ocean Springs Hospital. She was a faithful member of Landmark Memorial Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford Winslo Taylor and Willie Etta Caldwell Taylor and her brothers, Wilford Earl Taylor and Johnny E. Taylor. Mrs. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hill of Wiggins; her children, Cindy Cofield (Randy) of Ocean Springs, Renae Sanders (Steve) of Wiggins, Johnny Hill (Vontrell) of Perkinston and Wilford Hill of Wiggins; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Taylor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on November 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
