Judy Lee Etta Taylor HillWiggins - Mrs. Judy Lee Etta Taylor Hill, 77, of Wiggins, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on November 3, 2020 at Ocean Springs Hospital. She was a faithful member of Landmark Memorial Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford Winslo Taylor and Willie Etta Caldwell Taylor and her brothers, Wilford Earl Taylor and Johnny E. Taylor. Mrs. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all.She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hill of Wiggins; her children, Cindy Cofield (Randy) of Ocean Springs, Renae Sanders (Steve) of Wiggins, Johnny Hill (Vontrell) of Perkinston and Wilford Hill of Wiggins; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Taylor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on November 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.