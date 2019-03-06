|
Julia "Judi" Culpepper
Sumrall, MS - Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Oloh Volunteer Fire Department for Julia "Judi" Culpepper, 53, of Sumrall, MS.
She died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
MS Culpepper was a Tele Communications Operator with AAA Anserphone & Doctors Exchange and a member of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Berry H., Sr. and Ola Mae Culpepper; one sister, Edna Rae Barber and one brother, Lonnie Boutwell.
She is survived by her life-long companion, Tommy Cameron of Sumrall, MS; one step-daughter, Ashley Cameron of Hattiesburg, MS; three sisters, Anna Jackson, Clara Garrard, and Barbara Moorehead all of Sumrall, MS; two brothers, Garland Boutwell of Jasper, TX and Berry Culpepper of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandchildren, Jayde, Sabrina, and Richard; special friend, Clara Boutwell (boss) and her co-workers..
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 6, 2019