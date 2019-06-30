|
Julia Frances Townsend Ogletree
Hattiesburg, MS - Julia Frances (Townsend) Ogletree departed this life for "Glory" on June 11, 2019. She was born March 17, 1924 in Huntsville, Mississippi to Luther Townsend and Bessie Leola (Hodges) Townsend. Reared in Kilmichael (Montgomery County), Mississippi, Frances graduated from Kilmichael High School. She attended the Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW), transferring to Mississippi Southern College (now USM) where she graduated with honors in Elementary Education.
Frances served as the Home Economist for Yalobusha County, Mississippi before beginning her teaching career. She taught elementary school for over 30 years in Monticello, Sidon, Greenwood and in the Hattiesburg Public School System. In Hattiesburg, she taught first grade at Woodley, Thames, Camp and Walthall schools for the majority of her career. She kept up with and was always proud of her "first-graders" as they progressed throughout their lives.
Frances married her college sweetheart, Powell G. Ogletree, on August 18, 1948. They had three children, Frances, Gee, and Bill. She, Powell, and the children shared common bonds including family, Southern Miss (where they all graduated,) and First Baptist Church of Hattiesburg (where Powell and Frances attended and were active for 50 years). In their later years, Powell and Frances joined University Baptist Church, and they greatly appreciated the warm fellowship and ministry there.
Along with her husband, Powell, Frances was a fixture at Southern Miss, Rotary, and Hattiesburg events for decades. She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her Lord, her family, and her many friends. Frances adored children, whether her own, her neighbors' and friends', her first-graders, or the many babies she rocked and kept at the First Baptist Church nursery.
Her parents, her brother (W.D. Townsend of Coldwater) and her husband predeceased her. She is survived by three children: Frances Bess Palmer (Rick) of Tyler, Texas, Powell G. Ogletree, Jr (Holly) of Madison, Mississippi and Billy Townsend (Julie) Ogletree of Sylva, North Carolina. She has five grandchildren: Emily Dimitris (Nick), Katie Black (Will), Jonathan Palmer (Kristen), Sarah Ogletree (William Ritter) and Ben Ogletree, and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 at University Baptist Church. The family will welcome friends at the church from 9:00 until 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation for the Powell and Frances Ogletree Endowed Scholarship, 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406-0001.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 30, 2019