Julius "Shorty" Lee
Glendale - Julius "Shorty" Lee, 90, of Glendale, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 9 - 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in McLaurin Cemetery.
Mr. Lee attended Glendale Baptist Church. He was a truck driver. He served in the United States Navy, during which, he enjoyed boxing. Shortly after being discharged from the Navy, he joined the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering on engines, and loved his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Arlene Lee; his wife, Vondell Lee; and one brother, Glenn Lee.
He is survived by two brothers, Gene Lee of Huntsville, AL and Carl Ray Lee of McLaurin; three sons, Michael Blackwell of Glendale, Robbie Blackwell (Jenelle) of Hattiesburg, and Jeffery Blackwell (Katrina) of Quitman; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019