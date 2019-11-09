Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius "Shorty" Lee


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius "Shorty" Lee Obituary
Julius "Shorty" Lee

Glendale - Julius "Shorty" Lee, 90, of Glendale, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 9 - 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in McLaurin Cemetery.

Mr. Lee attended Glendale Baptist Church. He was a truck driver. He served in the United States Navy, during which, he enjoyed boxing. Shortly after being discharged from the Navy, he joined the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering on engines, and loved his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Arlene Lee; his wife, Vondell Lee; and one brother, Glenn Lee.

He is survived by two brothers, Gene Lee of Huntsville, AL and Carl Ray Lee of McLaurin; three sons, Michael Blackwell of Glendale, Robbie Blackwell (Jenelle) of Hattiesburg, and Jeffery Blackwell (Katrina) of Quitman; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -