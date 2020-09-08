1/1
Julius Wesley Patterson
1936 - 2020
Julius Wesley Patterson

Hattiesburg - Julius Wesley Patterson, 84, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Bedford Care Center. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Military Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Patterson served in the United States Air Force and was a retired salesman from Southern Beverage Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Patterson.

He is survived by two step sons, Robert A. Saba of Hattiesburg and Terry E. Saba (Felicia) of Purvis; four grandchildren, Alyssa Douglas, Levyn Smith, Bridget Watts, and Candace Saba; and numerous great grandchildren.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
