Juston Howard Watts

Juston Howard Watts Obituary
Juston Howard Watts

Purvis, MS - A private family graveside was held Saturday, April 11, for Juston Howard Watts, 89, of Purvis, who passed away April 8, 2020, in the Brookdale Memory facility in Hattiesburg. Rev. Bill Wright officiated.

Mr. Watts was born and raised in Columbia, MS, and has resided in Purvis for the last 60 years. He worked for over 45 years as a line foreman, serviceman, and supervisor, with Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association. He was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church in Purvis where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Juston, as he was known, was a multi-talented man who greatly assisted many people and many projects. One of his pet projects was his work on the physically development of the Lamar County Christian School.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Jo Messer Watts, and his parents, Manson and Gracie Watts of Columbia, two brothers, J. L. Watts and Huston, both of Columbia, and 2 sisters, Lillie Haddox of Columbia and Bonnylin Lightsey of Columbia.

He is survived by his daughter, Golda Edwards (Bill) of Clover, South Carolina, Mike Watts (Pam) of Purvis, and Jerry Watts (Deboria) of Lucedale, two sisters, Betty Carolyn Pierce (Daryl) of Columbia and Janice Travirca of Jackson, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and host of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
