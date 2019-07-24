Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore Hattiesburg Chapel
1992 - 2019
Kaity Grenn Obituary
Kaity Grenn

Hattiesburg - Kaity Grenn, 27, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel at 10 A.M. followed by burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Kaity was a member of Venture Church. She graduated from Oak Grove High School in 2010 and attended Pearl River Community College. She loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. She also loved dolphins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dick Ainsworth, Arnold and Barbara Grenn, and Betty and John Pearson; and one brother, Seth Roblin.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Springer; her parents, Jarvis and Lela Grenn and Paul and Lee Roblin, all of Hattiesburg; six siblings, Jacob Grenn, Kyle Roblin, Dalton (Folly) Patterson, Noah Roblin, Aiden Grenn, and Ashley Roblin, all of Hattiesburg; her father-in-law, Wynn Springer; her brother-in-law, Robert Springer; her sister-in-law, Cinthia Leget; her grandparents, Jodi Ainsworth of Magee, Betty Grenn of Jayess, and Dr. and Mrs. A.W. "Jack" Longmire of Silver Spring, MD; her aunts and uncles, Chip (Selena) Grenn, Jason Grenn, Trevor (Amy) Grenn, Jenny Ainsworth, Winter (Steve) Violette, Pepper (Allan) Carter, Susan (David) Oglesbee, Dr. Joseph (Jerusha) Bosarge, Garrett (Phyllis) Longmire, Ariel Longmire, and Thanom Rafats; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Katy had a passion for all animals and other people with disabilities. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Humane Society/ Southern Pines Animal Shelter, The Autism Society, or the Association for Bladder/ Cloacal Exstrophy.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 24, 2019
