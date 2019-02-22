|
|
Kamryn Ivy
Hattiesburg - Kamryn Elise "Tootie" Ivy was born on December 3, 2011, to Jonathan and KeNesia Ivy at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Her precious life ended on February 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
During her precious life, Kamryn battled many illnesses and sickness. With God, she fought each one until the very end. She attended Thames Elementary at the age of 3 and stayed until she was unable to attend. She then was enrolled into Pediatrust, where she was surrounded by nurses, caretakers, CNA's, and therapists who took care of her. She was christened at Plymouth Rock Missionary Baptist Church in July 2012 and have been accepted into membership there since.
Kamryn was preceded by her grandfather, Jimmie L. Ivy, Sr; her grandmother, Katherine Woods-Scott; her step grandfather, Mitchell Scott; and her god sister, Alyssa Taylor Moody. She leaves to cherish her precious memories; her loving Father and Mother, Jonathan and KeNesia Ivy; her god brothers; Malik Lathon and Karter Coleman; her Uncles; Jimmie Ivy, Jr., Sanford Ivy, Keith Clark, Jr., and Shane (Chelsea) Ivy; her aunts, Shanell Ivy, Nashuna Ivy, and Sharanda Thompson; her grandparents, Terrell and Lawana Carson, Mary Ivy, and Keith Clark, Sr.; her great grandparents, Norris and Lottie Clark, Vernell and Wanda Woods, and Robert and Willene Carson; her great great grandmother, Lillie Thomas; a host of uncles and aunts, cousins, friends, family and many adopted aunts and uncles.
Kamryn will forever be missed and loved by many. She was a joy to have and will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 6-8pm. The service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Shady Grove Baptist Church 1:00pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 22, 2019