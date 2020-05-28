Karen Fillingane MorganHattiesburg - Karen Fillingane Morgan, 55, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Janice Cemetery.Mrs. Morgan was a member of CrossPoint Community Church. She was an insurance agent before retiring and becoming the caregiver to her parents. She loved to travel.She was preceded in death by her mother, Claudia Fillingane.She is survived by her husband, Wayne Morgan of Hattiesburg; her father, Ed L. Fillingane; one step son, Barry Wayne Morgan, Jr. (Sarah) of Bonney Lake, WA; four step grandchildren, Brandon, Andrew, Allison, and Charlotte; and one brother, Douglas Fillingane of Hattiesburg.