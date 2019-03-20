|
Karen Jean Peters
Hattiesburg - Karen Jean Peters, 64, of Hattiesburg, died March 16, 2019, at her home. She was born on October 12, 1954, to Karey and Dorothy Ruth Crosby in Chicopee, MA. Karen graduated from Oak Grove High School and earned her Bachelor`s degree in Accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked at the Hattiesburg Clinic for 21 years in accounting and then as the director for multiple satellite clinics.
Karen is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William Peters; three children: Samantha Spinks (Van), W Eric Peters (Jonna) and Anna Ferrell (Britton); her mother; three brothers: Jim Crosby, Glenn Crosby (Lara) and Jerry Crosby (Bobbie); four grandchildren: Brannon, Alexis, Will and Elise.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Cancer Fund.
A visitation will be held at Forrest Funeral Home, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 20, 2019