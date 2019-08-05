Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
McComb, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Pruitt


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Pruitt Obituary
Katherine Pruitt

Ridgeland - Mrs. Katherine Jobe Pruitt, 73, of Ridgeland, MS, passed from this life on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Beau Ridge Memory Care Assisted Living in Ridgeland, MS. She was born on December 20, 1945, in McComb, MS, to Dr. Darrell and Jessie Nunnery Jobe. She was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church; worked for MS Department of Health for many years as a Registered Dietician; and enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors are her sons, Michael Pruitt (Aimee) of Madison, MS, and David Pruitt (Mary) of Hamilton, MT; brothers, Dr. Darrell Jobe, Jr. (Charlotte) and William Jobe (Cindy); grandchildren, Noah Pruitt, Caleb Pruitt, Levi Pruitt, Elizabeth Pruitt, Joanna Pruitt, Annaleigh Pruitt, Amelia Pruitt, and Ada Pruitt; and a host of family and friends.

Graveside service will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS, at 11:00 AM. Dr. David Millican will be officiating with Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Beau Ridge Memory Care Assisted Living.

To share condolences please visit www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.