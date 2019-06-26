|
Kathleen Elizabeth Commiskey Curley
Hattiesburg, MS - Kathleen Elizabeth Commiskey Curley died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mrs. Curley was the daughter of Hugh Walsh Commiskey and Cassandra Agnes Hegwood Commiskey. She was born on October 31, 1928 in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Patrick Curley and siblings Mary Agnes Stewart, Sgt. Major Michael Joseph Commiskey, U.S. Army; Hugh Walsh Commiskey, Jr.; Major Henry Alfred Commiskey, Sr.,USMC; Margaret Commiskey, Patrick Commiskey, Cecilia Ann Commiskey, and Paul Walsh Commiskey.
She is survived by her children John Michael Curley (Teresa Hosey), Mary Shannon Curley Chiasson (Lloyd E., Jr.), Kathleen Erin Curley (Morris E. Stark), Patricia Maureen Curley Schmidt (Joseph P.) and Cecilia "Pipper" Curley Hickman (Ronald L., II). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Curley was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Colonists, the Dames of the Court of Honor, and the VFW Lacy Kelly Post 3036 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She retired from the University of Southern Mississippi.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 313 Walnut St. Hattiesburg, MS.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 26, 2019