Mrs. Kathleen M. Ruffin
Richton - Kathleen M. Ruffin, known as "Kat" to her family and friends was born February 26, 1936, and passed away on November 4, 2019. Kathleen Ruffin married Louie F. Ruffin on September 19, 1958, and upon his completion of law school at the University of Mississippi, they settled in Richton, Mississippi.
Kathleen retired from Richton Bank and Trust Co. where she was employed for over forty years and served as Vice President. Kathleen also served as a school board member for the Richton Municipal Separate School District for over ten years and was an active member in the Richton Garden Club serving as president and in other offices. She was a life long member of Richton United Methodist Church serving as the church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, a member of the pastor parish relations committee as well as numerous other committees.
Kathleen was extremely dedicated to her family, her church and her friends and was at all times guided by her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie F. Ruffin, her parents, Archie Pearce and Myrtis Pearce and her brothers, Mark Pearce, Ted Pearce and Everett Pearce.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Vicki Ruffin Leggett (Chuck) of Hattiesburg, Michael William "Bo" Ruffin (Brenda) of Richton, Macy Ruffin Wilkerson (Clint) of Madison, three grandchildren, Kasey Ruffin Walley (Timothy), John Frank "Jack" Houston, IV, Kathleen Blair Wilkerson, and one great-grandchild, Beckham Haze Walley. She is also survived by two brothers, Harry Pearce and Keith Pearce and one sister, Kathy Wheat.
Visitation will be on November 9, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Richton United Methodist Church with a celebration of life to follow. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Methodist Children's Home or Richton United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019