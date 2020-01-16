|
Kathleen Ramey
Midway Communty - Services for Mrs. Kathleen Ramey, age 90, of the Midway Community, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bellevue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Ramey passed from this life on January 15, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg.
Mrs. Ramey retired from Walmart as a sales associate after many years. She faithfully served along side her husband, Rev. Ira Ramey, for over 50 years as he pastored churches in Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Rev. Ira Ramey; her daughter, Pamela Edna Wilde; her grandson, Paul Aston Wilde; 12 brothers, and her parents, James and Blanche Gates.
She is survived by her loving children, Sonja (James) Roberson, Peggy (Tim) Kendrick, and Ira (Cecily) Ramey Jr.; her grandchildren, Jim (Kathy) Roberson, Jerry (Monica) Roberson, Kimberly (Gareth) Bonner, Jennifer (Greg) Ferrell, Gene (Shevvon) Morris, Stephanie Fiorauanti, and Kathy (Robert) Blum; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her brother, Darrell (Betty) Gates; her sister, Mary (Mac) Mullins, and her sister-in-laws, Mary Ellen Gates, Julie Gates, and Gloria Gates.
Visitation for Mrs. Ramey will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020