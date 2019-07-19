|
Kathy Lester
Wiggins - Kathy Lee Lester went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on July 14, 2019 in Perkinston, MS. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ida Pearl wells; her father, Lavell Lee; a brother, John Lee, and a sister Carol Faye Sones.
She is survived by her husband, Pete Lester; her children, Brenda (Israel Nolan, Christy (Michael) Ward, Shawn (Trudy) Garrett, Greg (Cappra) Wells, Howard Wells, Jennifer Wells, and Travis Lester. Twenty-four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy was a Loving mother and loved her family and friends. She was a giving lady and loved to do for others. She was a member at Red Creek Baptist Church in Wiggins, MS. She will be missed by many.
Service will be 2:00 p.m., July 17, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 19, 2019