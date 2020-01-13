|
Katie Rose Woods McClendon
Hattiesburg, MS - Katie Rose Woods McClendon went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 11, 2020, after 101 years of a life well lived. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 6, 1918, to Sam Edison Woods and Katie Rose Anderson Woods. Within a week of her birth, her mother passed away due to the influenza epidemic of 1918. She was raised by her maternal aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Richard McClure and felt blessed to have such a loving extended family.
Katie Rose grew up in Nashville and attended Vanderbilt University, receiving a bachelor's degree in history and going on to receive a master's degree in Library Science from George Peabody College.
In 1944, she went to work with American Airlines making sure our soldiers received first priority on flights. She also worked at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, for the United States Intelligence Department, reading and condensing classified materials. Later, as part of the war effort, she worked at Consolidated Vultee Corporation in Nashville.
In 1946, Katie Rose married a fellow teacher, Hardin Thomas McClendon, from Donaldson, Tennessee. They moved in 1952 from Nashville to Hattiesburg and raised 3 children. Later would come 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children Sam Woods McClendon (Judy), Katherine Hardin McClendon Holliman (Robert), Katie Rose "Kit" McClendon Saliba; 8 grandchildren: Woody, Matt (Dolly), Nick (Kati), Mac (Meghan), Mary Margaret (Tim), Kate (Shawn), Katie (Warren), Mary Paige (Jeb); 24 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Hardin Thomas "Mac" McClendon, her granddaughter Carolyn Paige "Carrie" Holliman, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Edison Woods, her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Richard McClure, who raised her as their child, and her sister Margaret McClure Bradley.
Katie Rose was born when Woodrow Wilson was President of the United States of America. Her life has spanned the administrations of 18 United States Presidents. She witnessed many historic events during her lifetime, including the invention of the automobile, the first airplane flight, man's walk on the moon, the invention of the Internet, cell phones, and the computer, as well as personally witnessing the Nazi's march into Poland in 1939.
Katie Rose served on several boards and auxiliaries including the Salvation Army, The Hattiesburg Family Y, The Methodist Hour, The Ladies Auxiliary of the Gideons International of Mississippi, Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary, Cub Scout Den Leader, Homeroom Mother, Better Homes and Garden Club, Meet and Eat Club, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was a loyal, active and devoted member of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School until she was 96 years old and lead her class through reading the entire Bible at least 8 times. A fellow board member once said, "Her smile and grace can light up a room." She traveled extensively throughout her life and loved to hear the words "Let's go". She has been referred to as a "board and card game extraordinaire".
Katie Rose was very humble, doing mighty acts of kindness in a quiet and gentle manner without seeking praise or recognition. She gave of herself to countless Christian, health, welfare, education, and character-building organizations. She established scholarship endowments at three Mississippi universities, often building a rapport with the students who received the awards.
Katie Rose was committed to maintaining her personal relationships, both near and far, through her annual Christmas letter and individual birthday and anniversary acknowledgments. Katie Rose has truly made the world a better place.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so are asked to contribute to their favorite charity.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, 5-7pm, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, 205 Bay Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401, and also Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:30am, at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.
The funeral service will be held at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church, 2420 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401, Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:00am, followed by interment at Roseland Park Cemetery, 1202 W 7th Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020