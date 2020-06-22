Dr. Keith W. McLarnan
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church for Dr. Keith W. McLarnan, 85, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
He passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Claiborne, Hattiesburg.
Inurnment will be at the Columbarium at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Keith is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn McLarnan; his step-mother, Ruth McLarnan; his sister, Janice Kaye Byers; cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Keith was a retired pediatric neurologist who was well loved by his patients and colleagues. His love of music and history was well known by friends and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Doctors Without Borders.
Service will be conducted by Dr. Christopher Crotwell.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.