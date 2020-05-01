|
|
Kenneth Barr
Sumrall, MS - A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Mr. Kenneth Barr, 70, of Sumrall, MS
He passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Barr was a 1968 graduate of Sumrall High School and he was the biggest fan of their football and baseball programs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Lucille Barr.
He is survived by two sisters, Regina Morris (Marvin) of Bay St. Louis, MS and Babs Ellis (Bill) of Madison, MS; three nieces and four nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 1 to May 3, 2020