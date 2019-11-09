|
|
Kenneth David Williams
Sumrall - Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Military Baptist Church for Mr. Kenneth David Williams, age 78, of Sumrall, MS, who passed away Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Bedford Care Hospice in Hattiesburg, MS.
Burial will be in Military Baptist Church Cemetery, Sumrall, MS.
Mr. Williams was a welder and a painter. He was a member of Military Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Virginia Williams; his parents, Vernell and Henry Williams; two brothers, Robert Wayne Williams and Edwin Ray Williams; and two sisters, Shirley Ann Hilton and Rachael Annette Bullock.
He is survived by one son, Dwayne Williams of LaCombe, LA; daughters, twins Rhonda Anglin of Orange City, FL, and Wanda King of Columbia, MS, Shirley (Dennis) Godwin of Pensacola, FL, and Brenda (Terry) McDaniel of Sumrall, MS; one sister, Linda (John M) Burns Smith of Moselle, MS, thirteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Monday at Military Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019