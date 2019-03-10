|
Kenneth Neil Upchurch
Hattiesburg - Kenneth Neil Upchurch, 73, of Hattiesburg passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery in Purvis, MS.
Mr. Upchurch was born in Galveston, TX on July 25, 1945 to Ruby Lee Weatherly Upchurch and Lind D. Upchurch. He lived all over the world growing up as part of a military family. He graduated from Ball High School in Galveston in 1963. He met and married his wife Carolyn Hunt Upchurch in 1964, while attending North Texas State University in Denton, TX. Ken proudly served his country from 1966-1969 as a United States Army Special Forces Green Beret Paratrooper.
He was a member of the Hattiesburg Church of Christ, who sponsored his Barnabas Notes Program on 98.1 FM radio. To quote Mr. Upchurch, "I loved shoeing horses, working in the oil field, and finally, being a fundraiser for a great evangelistic mission work in Tanzania, East Africa. I continued to help missionaries raise funds for their works up to the time of my death. God has always been way too kind to me, and I am going home to be with Him."
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his two daughters, Allison (Paul) Glover and Jessica Burns; two granddaughters, Hailey and Riley Glover; his sister, Sherry Provins, all of Hattiesburg; and his niece Andrea Leigh.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 10, 2019