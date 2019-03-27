|
|
Kent Bass
Hattiesburg, MS - Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home for Mr. Kent Bass, 75, of Hattiesburg, who passed away suddenly, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Bass was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was a retired, self-employed business owner. He coached in t he Hattiesburg Dixie Youth and Oak Grove Optimist Park baseball programs for many years. He was known to his grandchildren as "Papa Bear." He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, O.J. Bass.
Mr. Bass is survived by his wife, Sandy Bass of Hattiesburg, MS; his mother, Mary E. Bass of Hattiesburg, MS; a son, Johnny Bass (Jo Anne) of Hattiesburg, MS; a daughter, Tammy Dearman (David) of Hattiesburg, MS; five grandchildren, Jordan Dearman, Dylan Dearman, Cody Bass, Eden Dearman and Brandon Bass and two great-grandchildren, Adeline Grace Dearman and Ellie Paige Bass.
Visitation began at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 27, 2019