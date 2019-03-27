Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Bass

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kent Bass Obituary
Kent Bass

Hattiesburg, MS - Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home for Mr. Kent Bass, 75, of Hattiesburg, who passed away suddenly, Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Bass was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was a retired, self-employed business owner. He coached in t he Hattiesburg Dixie Youth and Oak Grove Optimist Park baseball programs for many years. He was known to his grandchildren as "Papa Bear." He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his father, O.J. Bass.

Mr. Bass is survived by his wife, Sandy Bass of Hattiesburg, MS; his mother, Mary E. Bass of Hattiesburg, MS; a son, Johnny Bass (Jo Anne) of Hattiesburg, MS; a daughter, Tammy Dearman (David) of Hattiesburg, MS; five grandchildren, Jordan Dearman, Dylan Dearman, Cody Bass, Eden Dearman and Brandon Bass and two great-grandchildren, Adeline Grace Dearman and Ellie Paige Bass.

Visitation began at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now