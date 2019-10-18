Services
Kerry David Kittrell


1935 - 2019
Kerry David Kittrell Obituary
Kerry David Kittrell

Hattiesburg - Kerry David Kittrell, 84, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. Services will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rawls Springs Baptist Church followed by burial in Rawls Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Kittrell was born and raised in Baxterville. He graduated from Lumberton High School in 1953. He attended Pearl River Community College before graduating from Mississippi State University in 1958 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He and his wife, Lequita, were the owners and operators of Big "K" Oil Company, which they started on September 1, 1967. He was a member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William David Kittrell and Connie Breland Kittrell, and one brother-in-law, Bill Bogle.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lequita Saucier Kittrell of Hattiesburg; one son, Thomas "Tommy" David Kittrell of Hattiesburg; one daughter, LeAnn Kittrell of Hattiesburg; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Austin Kittrell of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Brandon David Kittrell, Eric David Kittrell, Tyler David Kittrell, Trace David Kittrell, and his favorite granddaughter, Bethany "Hope" Sullivan; one great granddaughter, Everleigh Saige McLeod; two sisters, Kathleen Bogle of Lumberton and Patsy Howard (Harvey) of Brandon; one brother, William "Bill" Jonathan Kittrell (Martha Ann) of Hattiesburg; and his caregivers, Jeremy Garcia and Carl Green.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
